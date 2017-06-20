Randi Hildreth is a general assignment reporter for WSFA 12 News and is based in Dothan.

She is excited to continue her news career in the Wiregrass community. She was born and raised in Georgia, but spent many holidays and summers in Alabama during her childhood. She has family in Birmingham, Huntsville and Montgomery.

Randi joins the WSFA 12 News team from Birmingham where she worked as a morning news producer for WBRC Fox 6 for three years.

Before transitioning to news, Randi worked as a teacher for the nonprofit Teach for America. For two years, she taught ninth grade English at Wilson High School in Florence, South Carolina.

Randi graduated with honors from the University of Georgia in May 2012 with a degree in Digital and Broadcast Journalism. During her time at UGA, she was a member of the National Association of Black Journalists, the National Society of Collegiate Scholars and served as president of her collegiate chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

When Randi is not working, she loves staying active through dance or sports, traveling, trying new restaurants, finding the best shopping deals, and spending time with her family and friends.

If you have any story ideas, feel free to send them to rhildreth@wsfa.com

You can also follow her on Twitter @RandiHildrethWSFA