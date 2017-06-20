Running out of time, Alex City makes move on new landfill project

Video captured outside of a Wal-Mart shows an Evansville police officer attempting to get a baby out of a car, in the store's parking lot.More >>
He had the kids on Father's Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother's home Sunday night.More >>
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.More >>
A post-graduation trip to the beach ended a little sooner than expected for three Virginia teens after they were arrested on drug and alcohol charges in Bladen County Saturday morning.More >>
The River Region is still recovering from flooding over the weekend, but officials are warning residents to prepare for even more.More >>
Democrats lack the votes to stop the still-evolving Republican health care bill in the Senate, but they're criticizing it as a stealthy measure that GOP leaders want to rush through the chamber before anyone knows what's really in it.More >>
The most expensive House race in U.S. history heads to voters Tuesday in suburban Atlanta.More >>
Federal judge approves settlement in wrongful-death lawsuit filed by the parents of Michael Brown.More >>
Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday. Slight strengthening is possible.More >>
Some changes are coming to the New Vision Chantilly 13 movie theater this week, and its affecting moviegoers' ability to purchase tickets.More >>
Gift of Life Foundation announced Tuesday that it has received a major grant to help reduce child abuse and neglect in Montgomery County.More >>
Some summer classes and programs have been canceled Wednesday and Thursday ahead of potentially severe weather expected from Tropical Storm Cindy.More >>
New details are being released regarding a June 12 armed robbery and shooting at a Lowndes County gas station that left an employee seriously injured.More >>
Alex City leaders say they simply had no choice. The current landfill has around 36 months of life left and something had to be done.More >>
