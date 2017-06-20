Changes coming to Chantilly 13 theater in Montgomery

Some changes are coming to the New Vision Chantilly 13 movie theater in Montgomery, and it's affecting moviegoers' ability to purchase tickets.

Viewers who go onto sites like Fandango or the movie theater app Flixster won't be able to find showings for theaters owned by New Vision Theaters.

A spokesperson for New Vision Theaters, which owns Chantilly 13, said that the theater is in the process of changing fees involved when people view showings and buy tickets. Before the change, Chantilly 13 used the same ticket sale system that other local theaters like Carmike and AMC used.

The process started Monday, and until it gets sorted out, moviegoers won't be able to find tickets through their normal avenues. The theater is still open, and there is no indication that it is closing.

The theater said it hopes to get everything back up and running by the end of Tuesday, as Monday and Tuesday are its slowest days of the week.

