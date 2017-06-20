ALDOT resurfacing project in Millbrook set to begin Wednesday - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

ALDOT resurfacing project in Millbrook set to begin Wednesday

MILLBROOK, AL (WSFA) -

An Alabama Department of Transportation resurfacing project in Millbrook is set to begin Wednesday, weather permitting.

The ALDOT project will be on Highway 14 from east of Interstate 65 to west of Highway 143. 

Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through a construction zone and expect delays.

