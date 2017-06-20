Man found guilty of sexual abuse by Dale County jury

A man has been found guilty of sexual abuse, according to court documents.

On Monday, the jury in the case out of the Circuit Court of Dale County found Steven Joshua Dinkle guilty of sexual abuse in the first degree, and the court adopted the verdict and found Dinkle guilty as charged.

Dinkle's sentencing hearing is set for July 6 at 9 a.m. He is to remain in the Dale County Jail until the hearing.

In 2014, we reported that a man named Steven Joshua Dinkle, a former Ku Klux Klan leader, pleaded guilty to burning a cross in a neighborhood in Ozark.

