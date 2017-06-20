Marion joins Main Street Alabama revitalization plan

The Perry County community of Marion is gearing up for a major revitalization of its downtown.

Marion joining 20 other Alabama cities in implementing a nationally recognized approach to breathing new life into their downtown. It’s a four point approach to revitalize the downtown, as well as promote the community and make it more economically vital.

The hope is to reconnect residents with their community, making the downtown area a place to congregate, recreate and do business. They're calling the effort Main Street Alabama. At the heart of all of it is economic development. Many in the Marion community agree the time is right for a new plan.

"Marion has been down for a while and we're trying to change that aspect. And what I mean about changing that aspect is Main Street Alabama is the first step for us in getting jobs and revitalizing our community. We have two colleges here, we're a walking community, we're a bike riding community. And Main Street Alabama will clean up our community and get it on the right path and be part of a great organization with our history that's amazing,” Marion Mayor Dexter Hinton said.

In other Main Street Alabama communities close to 3,000 jobs have been created and almost 400 new businesses started. On Aug. 21-23, Main Street Alabama officials will be in Florence for the 4th annual Downtown Laboratory where they'll focus on ways to kick off revitalization efforts, building partnerships and finding financial support.

You can follow Marion's progress by checking out the Marion page on the website MainStreetAlabama.org.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.