FIRST ALERT: Flash flood warnings issued for multiple south AL counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the following counties:

Coffee, Dale, Geneva, and Houston counties until at least 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Butler, Conecuh, Covington, and Escambia counties until at least 5 p.m. Wednesday.

All eyes are on Tropical Storm Cindy and how this system is bringing some major shower activity across Alabama and the other Gulf Coast states. The large rain shield associated with the cyclone is continuing to bring moderate to heavy rain into our neck of the woods, and more rain is expected to fall for several more hours.

The center of circulation for Cindy is forecasted to make landfall near the Texas and Louisiana border by early Thursday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center. A deep layer of southerly flow will continue to rush over Alabama as it wraps counterclockwise around this tropical storm, so that means it will help transport an extremely amount of moist and tropical air throughout the region. This will give us all the ingredients needed for some major rainfall totals once everything is said and done.

Today: It won't rain all day for every town in central and south Alabama, but we will get pretty close to seeing a washout of a day. Intervals of mostly showers and some isolated storms will move mainly north throughout the day, so a few breaks in the action are possible, but not likely for everyone. Due to the overcast sky when it's not raining, temperatures barely move... highs *slowly* climb into the upper 70s and low 80s by the afternoon.

Overall, the biggest impact from this storm for us locally across Alabama is the amount of potential rainfall we could see. The vast majority of us will see a general 2" to 3" on the low end of the spectrum while some higher amount could come close to 5" to 6" with many towns falling somewhere in-between those ranges. Locally larger amounts could be recorded, so flooding is a big concern; the biggest threat for that looks to fall across southern and western portions of our viewing area.

Gusty winds and a low-end severe weather threat are also possible, but the biggest impact looks to be how much rain we could potentially see. So overall, get ready for another 24-48 hours of wet, dreary and breezy conditions.

Weekend Washout?: It will be a slow process, but as Cindy move inland and loses strength we will start to see the overall coverage of rain go down. By the time we wrap up the workweek on Friday and head into our weekend the amount of rain will drop significantly, but it won't be completely dry. We will see the sunshine return (yay!) so the drying out process will begin for many... highs will reflect the return of the sun, so we will warm it back up close to seasonable averages (upper 80s/near 90°).

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.