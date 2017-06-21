New technology could change behavior between patients and medication

Even though Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.More >>
Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.More >>
During the second day of testimony in the jury trial for the Nacogdoches professional massage therapist who is accused of sexually assaulting a female client back in July of 2016, a SANE nurse testified that the victim’s injuries were consistent with what the woman said happened.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
Officials say the airport in Flint, Michigan, has been evacuated after a police officer was injured.More >>
A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for stealing multiple rifles from a Montgomery gun store on Tuesday.More >>
Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has been admitted to a hospital for treatment of an infection and will not be attending the queen's speech.More >>
Early on this Wednesday morning all eyes are on Tropical Storm Cindy and how this system is bringing some major shower activity across Alabama and the other Gulf Coast states.More >>
Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Tom Miller announced Wednesday that he will soon retire.More >>
Some summer classes and programs, as well as daycares, have been canceled Wednesday and Thursday ahead of potentially severe weather expected from Tropical Storm Cindy.More >>
