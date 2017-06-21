New technology could change behavior between patients and medication

One of the biggest challenges for health care providers today is getting patients to actually take their medication, but one company is out to change that.

The company, AdhereTech, makes patented smart pill bottles to measure and improve medication adherence. The bottles are loaded with state of the art technology to tell when patients take the medication, the open and close of the bottle, and the contents.

"We make patented smart pill bottles that track and improve medication adherence in real time," said Josh Stein, AdhereTech’s Founder and CEO.

AdhereTech says if a dose is missed, the bottles light up and chime to remind patients to take their pills. The technology can also prompt reminder phone calls, text messages, or activate doctor interventions.

Company officials also say you don't have to be tech savvy to use them.

"Our average user is 70 and about a third of them don't even use cell phones," Stein said.

AdhereTech partners with pharma companies, pharmacies, and hospitals to provide the smart bottles to patients for free. They’re distributed from some of the largest pharmacies across the globe.

"Patients have actually changed their behavior in response to having the bottle. It's been an overall positive experience," according to Dr. Leah Burke of Weill Cornell Medicine.

To date, AdhereTech has raised $2.4million in funding from investors including GE Ventures, and have thousands of bottles on the market in four continents, streaming patient data back to providers in real time.

AdhereTech is continuing its expansion in the US and internationally. The startup says it's already profitable.

