Community leaders give update on Daniel Pratt property renovation

The old cotton gin buildings in Prattville could be renovated as early as next year.

During a luncheon at Bass Pro for community leaders, Kea Calame of LEDIC Realty of Montgomery says renovations should begin Jan. 1, 2018, barring any further delays.

"A lot of times we are at the mercy of regulatory agencies," said Calame.

The U.S. Corps of Engineers wants to do an archaeological study, a study developers say is not necessary because countless studies and surveys have been done already. Architect John Chambless says the five buildings on the 15 acre property are in good shape and suffered no damage at all from the torrential rains Sunday morning. However, in order to make this deal work, a new levee must be built near the north end of the pond.

"You know flooding is a high concern and we're addressing that and we have time to address that. It is an enormous site," said Chambless.

The artist renderings tell the story of a vibrant apartment community once the project is done. A $30 million investment, the complex will include 145 apartments, a far cry from what the place looks like today.

"It's a very beautiful historic structure going back to 1848 all the way to 1912 is the last historic structure we're using," said Chambless.

Prattville leaders are traveling to Mobile on Thursday in an effort to convince the corps to drop the demand for another study. Regardless of what happens, Calame says LEDIC Reality isn't backing off especially after sinking in more than $1 million in the project so far.

"This is an investment really for everybody in Prattville," Calame said.

The apartments will range from one to three bedrooms and will take about 18 months to complete the job.

We'll keep you posted on the outcome of the hearing Thursday.

