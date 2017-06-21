Tallassee woman killed in crash late Tuesday night

A 25-year-old Tallassee woman died late Tuesday night following a single-vehicle crash, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Kelsey Leigh Moran was fatally injured when the 2005 Volkswagon Jetta she was driving left the road, hit a ditch, and overturned, Troopers said.

Moran, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and died on the scene, investigators confirmed.

While an investigation is ongoing, Troopers say their preliminary report indicates alcohol and speed may have been contributing factors.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Rock Springs Road near the intersection of Redland Road.

