Argument over man leads to shooting, Montgomery police say

Montgomery Police say a woman is facing charges after an argument led to a shooting Tuesday evening.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett, Cheryl Seegars Blount, 51, has been charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

The charges are related to a shooting that happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 300 block of West Delano Avenue. An investigation shows Blount and an unidentified woman got into an argument over a man. The argument escalated and Blount fired a gun into the occupied vehicle.

The woman received minor injuries but was not injured by the gunshot, Duckett says.

Officers took Blount into custody at the scene. She was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $30,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.