AL education board unanimous in dropping ACT Aspire testing contract

The Alabama State Board of Education has voted unanimously against renewing the ACT Aspire testing contract in a meeting Wednesday morning. This is effective starting with the 2017-18 school year.

The vote comes after news a week ago that ACT Aspire reports for schools across Alabama would be delayed because of coding errors in the formatting of the results.

Data from the ACT Aspire is supposed to help local schools and parents have access to detailed information on student progress. This information is then supposed to help improve instruction for the next school year and helps parents understand their students’ progression.

State Superintendent Michael Sentance says he will present a new plan for measuring student progress at the board's next meeting. In the meantime, he'll create "bridge documents" for school districts and an explanation of standards.

