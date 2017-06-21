Sewage, roaches in Montgomery deli's kitchen force emergency closure

A Montgomery butcher market and deli was shut down last week after Alabama Department of Public Health inspectors found several, critical violations.

The Old Selma Road Butcher Market, located in the 6200 Block of Old Selma Road, was immediately closed after earning a score of 53 during a routine inspection on June 13, according to Melanie Boggan, the assistant environmental director for the Montgomery County Health Department.

According to a report by ADPH, inspectors found multiple violations including construction buckets being used to hold ice, sewage backing up into the kitchen, flies and roaches in the kitchen and raw meat stored at improper temperatures. Along with those violations, inspectors say both kitchen sinks were blocked from use and to-go items were improperly stored on the floor.

ADPH issued an emergency order requiring the business to close immediately because the score was below 60, Boggan said. The business must now fix the issues associated with the violation and contact the health department for another inspection before it can reopen.

ADPH says food service establishments are generally required to be inspected a minimum of three times per year depending on the type of food being prepared.

The county health department didn’t receive any complaints about the Old Selma Road Butcher Market, Boggan says.

The restaurant was inspected earlier this year and received a score of 90.

No one answered when we called the Old Selma Road Butcher Market.

