$5K reward offered in Montgomery gun store burglary case

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for stealing multiple rifles from a Montgomery gun store on Tuesday.

The burglary targeted the Gun Shoppe on Bell Road. The suspect/s broke into Candy’s Hair Design, located next door, then smashed a hole in the sheetrock between the businesses. They then stole at least four rifles. An inventory is ongoing to determine the exact number of stolen weapons.

In addition to the reward, the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) released a short, grainy surveillance camera video of a 'person of interest' in the burglary.

Half of the reward money is being offered by the ATF and is being matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the trade association for the firearms industry.

Information about this crime should be given to the ATF at (800) ATF-GUNS (1-800-283-4867), CrimeStoppers (334) 215-STOP or the Montgomery Police Department (334) 625-2832. Information also can be sent to ATF via the mobile app www.reportit.com by using the Nashville field division as the location.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.