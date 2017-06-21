AL State Health Officer Tom Miller set to retire

In a finding that might bring older Dads some peace of mind about their sons' future job prospects, a new study shows these kids are more likely to be "geeks."More >>
Environmentally conscious parents have long struggled with the fact that their baby's dirty diapers wind up in landfills, but what option do they have?More >>
The safety of hair products has been debated for years. Now, new research suggests that black women who use dark hair dyes face a higher risk of breast cancer, while chemical relaxers and straighteners boost the odds in white womenMore >>
Most Americans want to be in better shape, but few are putting in the work to get there, a new survey shows.More >>
Each year in America, nearly 1,300 children die from guns, with boys and blacks struck down most often, federal health officials report.More >>
Banquet is recalling more than 110,000 pounds of chicken nugget meals because the brownie desserts in them may be contaminated with Salmonella.More >>
Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Tom Miller announced Wednesday that he will soon retire.More >>
A Montgomery butcher market and deli was shut down last week after Alabama Department of Public Health inspectors found several, critical violations.More >>
One of the biggest challenges for health care providers today is getting patients to actually take their medication, but one company is out to change that.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
As temperatures start to heat up, pools across the River Region will open up as well. The outdoor pool at the Bell Road YMCA will open on Monday, but they say before you dive in, it's important to remember - safety first.More >>
2017 marks 200 years since James Parkinson discovered the disease. Lindley said they're closer to finding a cure today than they have been in the last two centuries.More >>
The numbers might surprise you. More than 90,000 people in Alabama over the age of 65 are living with Alzheimer’s.More >>
According to the CDC, of those infected more than a third are children.More >>
A new study found that coconut oil may not be healthy after all.More >>
