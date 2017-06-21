AL State Health Officer Tom Miller set to retire

Each year in America, nearly 1,300 children die from guns, with boys and blacks struck down most often, federal health officials report.

Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Tom Miller announced Wednesday that he will soon retire.

Miller took over as the state's top health official in 2015 following the departure of his predecessor, Dr. Don Williamson.

He was most recently in the news following backlash earlier in June for hiring James Talton, the former director of the Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System who was terminated in 2014 for neglect of duty.

Despite the state health officer calling Talton a "good fit" for the job of overseeing a group of units, including finance, information technology, and vital statistics, the Alabama Department of Public Health quickly backtracked on the hire, parting ways with Talton.

Miller's retirement is effective Sept. 1, 2017.

When asked, Gov. Kay Ivey's office said she is slated to return to Alabama from the Paris Air Show Wednesday afternoon and would not immediately be available to comment on Miller's retirement.

