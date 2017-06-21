Auburn car theft suspect arrested after police chase, crash

A car chase involving Auburn police and a suspected auto thief ended early Wednesday morning when the suspect struck a passing 18-wheeler and was forced off the road.

The Auburn Police Division arrested Damion D. Johnson after police caught him taking off in a stolen car from a dealership in the 2000 block of S. College Street.

At about 2:45 a.m., police responded to an alarm at the business and arrived in time to see Johnson crash through a gate behind the dealership in a stolen 2009 Chevrolet Impala.

Officers pursued the suspect north on Interstate 85 and initiated a traffic stop near mile marker 52. That was where Johnson swerved and struck an 18-wheeler. Police took Johnson into custody immediately following the crash.

Johnson is charged with first-degree theft of property (auto), first-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree criminal trespass. He was taken to the Lee County Jail, where he is being held on an $8,500 bond.

