Passenger plane makes emergency landing at Selma airport

Passengers from the emergency landing arrive at Montgomery Regional Airport. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

An American Eagle flight on course for Washington D.C. made an emergency landing at Craig Field in Selma Wednesday.

According to media relations from American Airlines the plane was forced to land because of a burning smell coming from the cabin and cockpit.

The flight departed from New Orleans carrying 65 passengers and four crew members.

Two passengers were transferred to a local hospital in Selma with minor injuries, American Airlines confirmed.

The plane landed around 11:40 a.m., and according to Executive Director of Craig Field Airport & Industrial Authority Menzo Driskell, the Selma Fire/Rescue Department responded almost immediately.

"Everything went smoothly," Driskell said.

According to Driskell, Dallas County school buses arrived at the airport and transported the 65 passengers on the flight to the hangars, while the Red Cross provided food and drinks.

"Everyone is in good spirits," Driskell said.

American Airlines was working on a plan to bus the passengers to Montgomery Regional Airport to continue their flight to Washington D.C.

