EMA Director urges citizens to stay prepared for the coming rain

Many homes in Montgomery are dealing with the aftermath of this past weekend’s flash floods.

Montgomery has seen its fair share of rain over the past few days, and it doesn’t look like it will be letting up any time soon.

Though this rain is a product of tropical storm Cindy, according to Christina Thornton the Director of the Montgomery Emergency Management Agency, tropical storm Cindy won’t be a problem.

"Cindy is well west of Alabama,” said Thornton. “We are going to get those outer rain bands, and being on the East side of the storm, it's all coming up from the gulf. We're just going to have lots and lots of rain over the next few days."

It was rumored that the EMA was going to pass out sandbags to help homeowners prepare for the inclement weather, but when asked, Thornton said that it was only a rumor.

"Go to your local hardware store,” said Thornton. “See if they have any sandbags, maybe a local Walmart, something like that, but we don't have those to give out,” continued Thornton. “Be prepared, and try to keep an eye on what's going on. If you start seeing waters touching up on your yard, go on and leave, go to a family's home that's maybe in a little higher elevation so that you won't have that problem as much.”

According to Thornton Montgomery has already seen the worst.

