EMA Director urges citizens to stay prepared for the coming rain

Even though Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
An Oklahoma man convicted of molesting a little girl now lives next door to the victim. “He’s like right there, practically in my backyard and that kind of makes me nervous and not want to go home ever,” said 21-year-old Danyelle Dyer. Danyelle’s uncle, Harold English, recently got out of prison and moved in just over the fence.More >>
Here's a look at flooding and other problems in South Mississippi Wednesday as Tropical Storm Cindy moved closer to shore.More >>
He had the kids on Father's Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother's home Sunday night.More >>
A report of a major earthquake off the California coast has turned out to be a false alarm based on a quake from 1925.More >>
Officials say the airport in Flint, Michigan, has been evacuated after a police officer was injured.More >>
Some summer classes and programs, as well as daycares, have been canceled Wednesday and Thursday ahead of potentially severe weather expected from Tropical Storm Cindy.More >>
Even though Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.More >>
The National Weather Service has canceled the tornado warning for Crenshaw and Covington counties.More >>
Many homes in Montgomery are dealing with the aftermath of this past weekend’s flash floods.More >>
Recent rains from tropical storm Cindy have left the Wiregrass area in a very saturated state.More >>
An American Eagle flight on course for Washington D.C. made an emergency landing at Craig Field in Selma Wednesday.More >>
A lawsuit against the city of Montgomery and American Traffic Solutions can move ahead in Alabama state court, according to federal appeals judges.More >>
