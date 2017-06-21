Montgomery red light camera lawsuit moves forward in state court

Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
One Columbus mother received the biggest surprise her family had has in more than 50 years – a baby boy.More >>
One Columbus mother received the biggest surprise her family had has in more than 50 years – a baby boy.More >>
Here's a look at flooding and other problems in South Mississippi Wednesday as Tropical Storm Cindy moved closer to shore.More >>
Here's a look at flooding and other problems in South Mississippi Wednesday as Tropical Storm Cindy moved closer to shore.More >>
After her birthday last year, Savannah told her parents that she was a lesbian.More >>
After her birthday last year, Savannah told her parents that she was a lesbian.More >>
A report of a major earthquake off the California coast has turned out to be a false alarm based on a quake from 1925.More >>
A report of a major earthquake off the California coast has turned out to be a false alarm based on a quake from 1925.More >>
Officials say the airport in Flint, Michigan, has been evacuated after a police officer was injured.More >>
Officials say the airport in Flint, Michigan, has been evacuated after a police officer was injured.More >>
Even though Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.More >>
Even though Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.More >>
Recent rains from tropical storm Cindy have left the Wiregrass area in a very saturated state.More >>
Recent rains from tropical storm Cindy have left the Wiregrass area in a very saturated state.More >>
An American Eagle flight on course for Washington D.C. made an emergency landing at Craig Field in Selma Wednesday.More >>
An American Eagle flight on course for Washington D.C. made an emergency landing at Craig Field in Selma Wednesday.More >>
A lawsuit against the city of Montgomery and American Traffic Solutions can move ahead in Alabama state court, according to federal appeals judges.More >>
A lawsuit against the city of Montgomery and American Traffic Solutions can move ahead in Alabama state court, according to federal appeals judges.More >>
The old cotton gin buildings in Prattville could be renovated as early as next year.More >>
The old cotton gin buildings in Prattville could be renovated as early as next year.More >>
Elba Mayor Mickey Murdock confirmed Wednesday that there is the possibility that city employees' social security numbers have been exposed.More >>
Elba Mayor Mickey Murdock confirmed Wednesday that there is the possibility that city employees' social security numbers have been exposed.More >>
The Alabama State Board of Education voted Wednesday to accept a report about the investigation into allegations against former Assistant Superintendent Dr. Craig Pouncey.More >>
The Alabama State Board of Education voted Wednesday to accept a report about the investigation into allegations against former Assistant Superintendent Dr. Craig Pouncey.More >>