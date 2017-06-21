Elba mayor warns of exposure of city employee's data

Elba Mayor Mickey Murdock confirmed Wednesday that there is the possibility that city employees' social security numbers have been exposed.

Murdock said that the city was getting rid of old documents that included employees' social security numbers when the leak may have occurred. The documents were supposed to be shredded but were sent to a local recycling center instead.

The mayor said there exists the possibility the sensitive information was exposed during the recycling process.

While officials don't know of any identity thefts at this time, they are urging city employees to take precautions. A letter was sent to all employees, encouraging them to put fraud alerts on their accounts.

Meanwhile, the city is reportedly working to get more identity theft protection for all of its workers.

Murdock said he has not yet been made aware of any problems or if anyone broke into the recycling center to access the information.

