Suspects sought after robbery of Montgomery business

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a robbery of a business on Wares Ferry Road.

MPD officers responded to the 7700 block of Wares Ferry Road in reference to a theft. Further investigation determined the suspects were shoplifting. MPD reports the suspects used force against an employee as they were leaving the business.

The employee was not injured. No arrests have been made at this time.

MPD has not released the name of the business.

