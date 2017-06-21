Alabama Christian Academy hires new head football coach

Alabama Christian Academy announced the hiring of a familiar face to be the school's new head football coach.More >>
Picking up tennis balls is the only thing Haitham Eletrabi hates about playing tennis, so he decided to put his frustration to use and created a robotic tennis ball collector called Tennibot.More >>
For the last 19 years, Alabama State has held the Freda Freeman-Jackson D-1 Girls Basketball Camp.More >>
The Montgomery Biscuits Grand Re-Opening will be held Thursday through Sunday to kick off the second half of the 2017 season.More >>
Alabama’s Chandler Taylor has been selected to the roster for the eighth annual College Home Run Derby at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Neb., on Saturday, July 1, Intersport announced today. Taylor is one of six men’s college baseball players selected for the event that will air live on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. CT. He was invited to take part in the College Home Run Derby after being recognized as one of the top power hitters in college baseball.More >>
The Supreme Court says the government can't refuse to register trademarks that are considered offensive.More >>
The list of places Brooks Koepka had to go to win golf tournaments looks like a page straight out of a travelogue.More >>
Players are on the course for the final round of the U.S. Open in blustery conditions at Erin Hills.More >>
Philadelphia and Boston have agreed in principle on a trade where the 76ers would acquire the chance to take Markelle Fultz with the No. 1 pick in Thursday's NBA Draft, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.More >>
