Alabama Christian Academy hires new head football coach

Alabama Christian Academy announced the hiring of a familiar face to be the school's new head football coach Wednesday.

Nate Sanford has been given the reigns over the entire team after previously serving as ACA's offensive coordinator.

"I am tremendously excited and humbled for this opportunity," Sanford said. "There are a lot of great things going on at ACA and I am grateful to be a part of the things going on at ACA and I am grateful to be a part of the process."

Sanford is no stranger to the head coaching position.

According to the school, before making his way to Alabama, Sanford was a head coach in the state of Texas at Woodlands Christian Academy and Northland Christian School for a combined 13 years.

Over that span, Sanford collected a 97-51 record to go along with being named District Coach of the Year, Houston Touchdown Coach of the Year, a five-time state semi-finalist, and finalist in 2005.

