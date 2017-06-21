Wiregrass feels effects of Tropical Storm Cindy

Recent rains from tropical storm Cindy have left the Wiregrass area in a very saturated state.

Heavy rain pushed through Geneva County Wednesday morning. Several inches of rain fell on the city of Geneva and surrounding areas leaving some roads with standing water, but overall, no flooding.

Despite being all but out of the woods, officials are still urging residents to use precaution if they hit the roads within the next 24 hours.

"Drive with caution if you have to commute and if you don't see any dangers, then it's probably okay," said Geneva County EMA Director Misty Wise. "If there's any barricades up or roads washing washing with water over them, I wouldn't suggest trying to drive through that."

Tropical Storm Cindy has also affected areas in Houston County as well, especially Dothan where the 67th annual Future Masters golf tournament is currently happening.



It's been anything but dry for these players the last two days on the course, but everything is still going according to plan as the 15-18 year olds were out on the course for practice rounds on Wednesday.



Tournament officials said barring anything bizarre happening Thursday through Saturday, this tournament plans to go on without any more disruptions.



"The course is very soggy, so golf carts might be limited on Thursday," said tournament director Angela Turner. "We're hoping if we can get the rain to stop, it really dries quickly and drains well here. If we could get just no rain for the next 24 hours, that would really help us."



Rain is still in the forecast for the next couple of days, so it may be a while before the Wiregrass area fully dries out.

