Possible tornado captured on video in Covington County

A possible tornado was captured on video in Covington County Wednesday.

Residents of the town of Babbie took pictures and videos of what looks to be a possible tornado near Highway 84.

Captured yesterday by an Alabama State Trooper in Covington Co. around 7 pm. pic.twitter.com/ZBA3Qy6dci — Ala Law Enforcement (@ALLAWENF) June 22, 2017

Officials with the National Weather Service say they will be sending a team of surveyors to the area to determine if, indeed, what was caught on video was a tornado.

Several areas of south and central Alabama experienced strong storms and heavy rain, all remnants of what was Tropical Storm Cindy. Cindy made landfall in Louisiana Thursday and since been downgraded to a tropical depression.

If you have pictures or videos of storm damage, send them to our webteam or upload them to MY12.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.