No damage reported in Covington, Crenshaw counties after tornado warning

The National Weather Service has canceled the tornado warning for Crenshaw and Covington counties.

According to the Crenshaw County Emergency Management Agency Director there are no report of damage or road closure due to the storms.

In Covington County, there is lots of debris but no damage reported. First responders checked on residents in the Harmony area, all were safe, according to the Covington County EMA.

You should use multiple sources of weather information to alert you and your family when severe weather threatens.

