Tornado warnings canceled for western Geneva County, Covington County

The National Weather Service has canceled the tornado warnings for western Geneva County and eastern Covington County.

No word yet on damage possibly caused during the storms.

There were tornado warnings Wednesday night in Covington and Crenshaw counties. According to the Crenshaw County Emergency Management Agency Director there are no reports of damage or road closure due to the storms.

After the second tornado warning in Covington County Wednesday night, there were calls of three homes damaged and two barns destroyed, according to the Covington County EMA. The EMA says there are no injuries and no road closures, and there will be more damage assessment in the morning when crews have light.

Viewer photos and video show a possible tornado in Babbie, a town in Covington County, during the first tornado warning.

You should use multiple sources of weather information to alert you and your family when severe weather threatens.

