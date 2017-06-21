Rabbi at Temple Beth Or in Montgomery passes away

Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
A report of a major earthquake off the California coast has turned out to be a false alarm based on a quake from 1925.More >>
Officials say the airport in Flint, Michigan, has been evacuated after a police officer was injured.More >>
Even though Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.More >>
LATEST ON CINDY: Still a tropical storm, Cindy is slowly lumbering towards the Texas/Louisiana border, where it will eventually make landfall around sunrise Thursday morning.More >>
Scottsboro police arrested and identified a suspect who entered a women’s restroom at a local recreational facility.More >>
His exit comes after major investors reportedly pressured him to resign Tuesday.More >>
Temple Beth Or's leader Rabbi Elliot Stevens has died.More >>
Some summer classes and programs, as well as daycares, have been canceled Wednesday and Thursday ahead of potentially severe weather expected from Tropical Storm Cindy.More >>
The National Weather Service has canceled the tornado warning for Crenshaw and Covington counties.More >>
