Rabbi at Temple Beth Or in Montgomery passes away

Temple Beth Or's leader Rabbi Elliot Stevens has died, according to an email sent out to the synagogue's members.

According to his profile on the synagogue's website, Stevens has served as the spiritual leader since June 2007. Stevens moved to Montgomery after serving as the Associate Executive Vice President of the Central Conference of American Rabbis in New York for 32 years.

While in Montgomery, Stevens was very involved in the community. He served on the Board of the Montgomery Area Food Bank, the Community Council of River Region United Way, and the Board of the Montgomery Chorale.

Stevens also served on the Advisory Board of the UAB Health Center in Montgomery.

He had been a professor at Huntingdon College since 2008.

According to his profile, Stevens has one wife, Sandy Lynn, and four children.

His cause of death is still unknown at this time.

