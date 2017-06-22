First Alert: Cindy makes landfall soon; tornado and flood risk linger

LATEST ON CINDY: Still a tropical storm, Cindy is slowly lumbering towards the Texas/Louisiana border, where it will eventually make landfall around sunrise Thursday morning. Unfortunately, the worst of the weather is well east of the center - bringing a risk of flooding and tornadoes to Alabama.

ON AND OFF: Thursday's rain will be more of an on-and-off proposition that we've seen the past 24 hours. Bands of rain will surge in off the Gulf, bringing intervals of very heavy rainfall. And, some of those bands could have storms that rotate and perhaps produce a tornado or two. There is at least some chance of a tornado area wide, but the greatest risk is in west and south Alabama.

WHEN DOES IT END: Cindy weakens and curves east Friday; this will mean we stay on the east and southeast side of the system. The coverage of rain will diminish, but we'll still have to mention a few intervals of rain and perhaps some storms. And, given wind shear profiles, we'll still have to mention a small risk of a brief tornado or two. The best chance of that will likely be north and west of Montgomery.

WEEKEND PREVIEW: Saturday and Sunday will see a return to a more typical Summer pattern; scattered showers and storms, a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90. After dealing with Cindy, I think we are all ready for "typical" for at least a few days.

COOLER AND DRIER: Yes, that's not a misprint. A cold front approaches Alabama by the middle of next week, bringing our rain chances, temperatures and humidity levels DOWN. Bring it on!

