Fallen tree blocks both lanes of I-65 SB at 161 MM

A report of a major earthquake off the California coast has turned out to be a false alarm based on a quake from 1925.More >>
Canadian man remains in custody in stabbing of Michigan airport police officer; suspect accused of shouting 'Allahu akbar' before the incident that is being investigating as act of terrorism.More >>
The Montgomery Sheriff's Office reports both lanes of Interstate 65 southbound are blocked at the 161 mile marker.More >>
The National Weather Service has canceled the tornado warning for Crenshaw and Covington counties.More >>
Even though Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.More >>
Officials say the airport in Flint, Michigan, has been evacuated after a police officer was injured.More >>
LATEST ON CINDY: Still a tropical storm, Cindy is slowly lumbering towards the Texas/Louisiana border, where it will eventually make landfall around sunrise Thursday morning.More >>
Scottsboro police arrested and identified a suspect who entered a women’s restroom at a local recreational facility.More >>
His exit comes after major investors reportedly pressured him to resign Tuesday.More >>
