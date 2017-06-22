Fallen tree blocks both lanes of I-65 SB at 161 MM - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Fallen tree blocks both lanes of I-65 SB at 161 MM

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL (WSFA) -

The Montgomery Sheriff's Office reports both lanes of Interstate 65 southbound are blocked at the 161 mile marker. 

MCSO says the lanes are blocked by a fallen tree, which caused a traffic accident. Details are limited at this time. 

Motorists should use caution. 

