Fallen tree blocks both lanes of I-65 SB at 161 MM, traffic being diverted at Hope Hull exit

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL (WSFA) -

The Montgomery Sheriff's Office reports both lanes of Interstate 65 southbound are blocked at the 161 mile marker. 

MCSO says the lanes are blocked by a fallen tree, which caused a traffic accident. Details are limited at this time. 

Traffic is being diverted at the Hope Hull exit (Exit 164). Traffic southbound past the exit is at a standstill until the tree and wreck is cleared. 

Motorists should use caution. 

