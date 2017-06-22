Fallen tree blocks both lanes of I-65 SB at 161 MM, traffic being diverted at Hope Hull exit

Tropical Storm Cindy has made landfall in southwestern Louisiana and continues to weaken as it heads farther inland, according to the National Hurricane Center.More >>
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causing flooding in some places.More >>
Canadian man remains in custody in stabbing of Michigan airport police officer; suspect accused of shouting 'Allahu akbar' before the incident that is being investigating as act of terrorism.More >>
The old Tornado Watch expired at 3am, so a new watch has been issued to take it's place.More >>
The Montgomery Sheriff's Office reports both lanes of Interstate 65 southbound are blocked at the 161 mile marker.More >>
A report of a major earthquake off the California coast has turned out to be a false alarm based on a quake from 1925.More >>
Two schools worked together and brought a girl’s graduation to her mother in a hospital in Vermont.More >>
The National Weather Service has canceled the tornado warning for Crenshaw and Covington counties.More >>
Even though Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.More >>
Officials say the airport in Flint, Michigan, has been evacuated after a police officer was injured.More >>
