Fallen tree blocks both lanes of I-65 SB at 161 MM, traffic being diverted at Hope Hull exit

The Montgomery Sheriff's Office reports both lanes of Interstate 65 southbound are blocked at the 161 mile marker.

MCSO says the lanes are blocked by a fallen tree, which caused a traffic accident. Details are limited at this time.

Traffic is being diverted at the Hope Hull exit (Exit 164). Traffic southbound past the exit is at a standstill until the tree and wreck is cleared.

Motorists should use caution.

