Lanes of I-65 SB at 161 MM reopened after fallen tree blocked roadway

The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causing flooding in some places.More >>
Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.More >>
One Columbus mother received the biggest surprise her family had has in more than 50 years – a baby boy.More >>
Some East Texas men are gaining national attention after a video of them wrangling an over 10 foot long alligator attracted millions of views.More >>
If college is supposed to be the best time of your life, then Avery Leilani's mom is living her BEST life.More >>
An answer is expected this week to a question that has transfixed Washington: Does President Donald Trump have secret recordings of his conversations with fired FBI Director James Comey.More >>
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.More >>
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causing flooding in some places.More >>
A report of a major earthquake off the California coast has turned out to be a false alarm based on a quake from 1925.More >>
In the three years since fatal police shootings of unarmed black people launched the Black Lives Matter movement, few officers have been charged and none has been convicted by juries in those deaths.More >>
Canadian man remains in custody in stabbing of Michigan airport police officer; suspect accused of shouting 'Allahu akbar' before the incident that is being investigating as act of terrorism.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a robbery of a business on Wares Ferry Road.More >>
The Montgomery Sheriff's Office reports both lanes of Interstate 65 southbound at the 161-mile marker have been reopened after a tree fell across the roadway.More >>
