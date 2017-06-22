Lanes of I-65 SB at 161 MM reopened after fallen tree blocked ro - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Lanes of I-65 SB at 161 MM reopened after fallen tree blocked roadway

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL (WSFA) -

The Montgomery Sheriff's Office reports both lanes of Interstate 65 southbound at the 161-mile marker have been reopened after a tree fell across the roadway. 

MCSO says the fallen tree caused a traffic accident but no additional details about the accident have been released at this time. 

Traffic was diverted at the Hope Hull exit (Exit 164) while lanes were blocked. 

