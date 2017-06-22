FIRST ALERT: Tallapoosa County tornado warning ends; Flood Warnings issued

The National Weather Service has canceled a Tornado Warning for Tallapoosa County. However, the threat has not ended.

The NWS has also extended its Tornado Watch into multiple new counties in south Alabama, though the Wiregrass remains clear at this time. Added to the list are Barbour, Bullock, Chambers, Lee, Pike, and Russell counties. The watch remains in effect for most of central Alabama until 10 p.m.

The NWS has also issued a Flood Warning for Autauga, Bibb, Chilton, Coosa, Elmore, Lowndes, and Montgomery counties until 6:45 p.m. and Marengo, Perry, and Dallas counties until 7:15 p.m. Rainfall from the past 24 hour, coupled with additional rain, will cause ponding of water on roads, small creek flooding, and urban flooding.

Several storms have shown some weak rotation late this morning and early this afternoon; we will keep a constant watch on radar. These storms are in a highly sheared environment and will be capable of dropping tornadoes, some of which could occur with little or no warning. We will stay on our toes, we ask that you do the same. Stay weather aware this afternoon and tonight!

We've already scene damage from a tornado in the Fairfield area, located near Birmingham. An ABC Store and other businesses were hit around 1:15 p.m. and heavily damaged or destroyed. There's no indication at this time of any loss of life.

MORE COVERAGE

And, tornadoes aren't our only problem. Flooding is ongoing in many Alabama counties; we've received reports of numerous flooded and closed roadways in Butler and Covington counties, and I'd imagine other counties are seeing similar problems. With an additional inch or two of rain on the way today and tonight, flooding conditions could worsen in some locations. If you live or work in a place that floods frequently, you need to stay aware and be ready to move on little notice if the water rises.

More throughout the afternoon...

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved