First Alert: Tornado Watch extended for much of AL until 10 p.m.

Scary reports coming out of Birmingham early this afternoon - a public report of debris in the air on the west side of Birmingham, and our fellow Raycom station WBRC has received some reports of damage in the McCalla area.

Several storms have shown some weak rotation late this morning and early this afternoon; we will keep a constant watch on radar. These storms are in a highly sheared environment and will be capable of dropping tornadoes, some of which could occur with little or no warning. We will stay on our toes, we ask that you do the same. Stay weather aware this afternoon and tonight!

A new Tornado Watch has been issued for much of the WSFA area - the counties outlined below are included - it runs until 10 pm:

And, tornadoes aren't our only problem. Flooding is ongoing in many Alabama counties; we've received reports of numerous flooded and closed roadways in Butler and Covington counties, and I'd imagine other counties are seeing similar problems. With an additional inch or two of rain on the way today and tonight, flooding conditions could worsen in some locations. If you live or work in a place that floods frequently, you need to stay aware and be ready to move on little notice if the water rises.

More throughout the afternoon...

