First Alert: Tornado Watch in effect for much of Alabama until 1 p.m.

The old Tornado Watch expired at 3 a.m., so a new watch has been issued to take its place. The new Tornado Watch has been expanded northward and now includes much of the WSFA viewing area. It runs until 1 p.m.

Later Thursday morning, a line of intense storms will roll into southwest Alabama from the Gulf of Mexico, then slowly push eastward. With adequate wind shear and instability, some of these storms will likely rotate. Those that do rotate will have the potential to produce a few brief, isolated tornadoes.

Also, due to the training nature of the rain and very rich supply of tropical moisture, localized flooding will be a concern today, too.

