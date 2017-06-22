Josh: Tornado watch canceled for all of Alabama, storms linger Friday

TORNADO WATCH ENDS: The Tornado Watch has been CANCELED for all of Alabama! We'll keep an eye on radar trends throughout the night, but the risk of a tornado is near zero.

STILL A RAIN CHANCE, BUT: What's left of Cindy will slowly push across the Tennessee Valley on Friday; this will bring numerous showers and thunderstorms to northern Mississippi and northern Alabama. Isolated tornadoes remain a possibility in those places, but in central and south Alabama, the risk of severe weather is very, very low. In fact, the coverage of rain drops considerably, with only scattered showers and storms.

WARM WEEKEND: A mix of sun and clouds will linger into the weekend; each day will feature scattered showers and thunderstorms and afternoon temperatures warming into the upper 80s. The weekend will also feature a LOT of humidity. It will feel quite muggy across the state!

CHANGES NEXT WEEK: The status quo lingers Monday and Tuesday, but a cold front pushes through the state late Tuesday/early Wednesday. This will reduce rain chances, drop temperatures and usher in a much less muggy environment by Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Here's to that!

