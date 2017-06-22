Amanda: Cindy brings more rain and potential storms today

We are on day two of dealing with widespread showers and storms across Alabama, but instead of a persistent, all day rain like yesterday we are watching several waves of shower/storm activity that are all moving through the region one after another. As one batch moves through our eastern counties now, we are also watching the next band of rainfall developing in south/west Alabama; this band will move towards the north/east and provide another opportunity for heavy rain and potential storms.

Today: We will be keeping an eye on two main threats for the rest of our Thursday...

Concern #1: Flooding... we have a Flash Flood Watch in effect for several of our counties until 7pm tonight due to even more accumulating rain expected late this morning and early this afternoon.

Concern #2: Severe weather... we have a Tornado Watch in effect for several of our counties until 1pm. This is due to the potential of some isolated "spin-up" development inside of next round of thunderstorms.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has updated their convective outlook for the day, and the slight risk has been extended into even more counties across Alabama. The main tornado threat for the day will be for counties along and west of the I-65 corridor as the bands develop and slide north through the area. No matter where you live everyone should remain weather aware as we head through the rest of our Thursday.

As we work into the evening hours we will see the coverage and intensity of any leftover rain begin to fade slowly.

Drier Days Ahead?: There could be a few more strong storms tomorrow, but the overall trend is we are seeing less rain coverage across our viewing area in time for the end of the workweek. The likelihood for storms developing looks to be highest in our northern and western counties on Friday as the remnants of this system moves inland.

We will see a few more opportunities for rain as we head into the weekend, but no one day would be considered a washout... less muggy air starts to invade the region, so expect more sunshine and temperatures a bit warmer than they have been.

