Military Appreciation Day at Gunter Pool Saturday

The City of Montgomery will show it's appreciation to members of the armed forces with a fun, relaxing day at Gunter Pool for Military Appreciation Day.

The Military Appreciation Day will happen this weekend on Saturday, June 24 and again in July on Saturday, July 22. Both events will begin at 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

City officials say the pool will be closed to the public and will only be open to people with a valid military ID.

So, come out and soak up some sun!

