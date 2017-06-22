Executive assistant to Prattville mayor to work for state

Congratulations goes out to Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie’s executive assistant, Teresa Lee. Lee has accepted a position with the state of Alabama, according to the city.

Lee also worked as a webmaster and social media manager for the city of Prattville.

According to Prattville city officials, if you are requesting any type of work completed by their departments, please use their work order system. Officials want to apologize in advance if responses, postings, and services are delayed during Lee's transition.

Thank you, Teresa Lee, for your hard work over the years. We want to wish you the best of luck!

