Executive assistant to Prattville mayor to work for state

Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
If college is supposed to be the best time of your life, then Avery Leilani's mom is living her BEST life.More >>
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.More >>
After her birthday last year, Savannah told her parents that she was a lesbian.More >>
We're reaching out to county emergency management offices to determine which roads are closed due to severe weather brought on by Tropical Storm Cindy. Check back often for updates.More >>
Canadian man remains in custody in stabbing of Michigan airport police officer; suspect accused of shouting 'Allahu akbar' before the incident that is being investigating as act of terrorism.More >>
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.More >>
Congratulations goes out to Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie’s executive assistant, Teresa Lee.More >>
The City of Montgomery will show it's appreciation to members of the armed forces with a fun, relaxing day at Gunter Pool for Military Appreciation Day.More >>
Scottsboro police arrested and identified a suspect who entered a women’s restroom at a local recreational facility.More >>
We are on day two of dealing with widespread showers and storms across Alabama, but instead of a persistent, all day rain like yesterday we are watching several waves of shower/storm activity that are all moving through the region one after another.More >>
Temple Beth Or's leader Rabbi Elliot Stevens has died.More >>
