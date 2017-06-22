ROAD CLOSURES: Here is what's closed in your county

We're reaching out to county emergency management offices to determine which roads are closed due to severe weather brought on by Tropical Storm Cindy. Check back often for updates.

Autauga County

County Roads 41 and 59

Covington County -

Bushy Branch Road

Bass Bridge Road at Bridge Rowell Road

Union Road from Raines Road to Booth Road

County Road 40 from CR 22 to SR 52

Perry Store Road (CR 22) has one lane closed

Hogfoot Road

Cravey Bridge Road from Lake Lamar Road to River Bridge

Beavers Road

Montgomery County - No road closures.

