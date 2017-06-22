ROAD CLOSURES: Here is what's closed in your county

We're reaching out to county emergency management offices to determine which roads are closed due to severe weather brought on by Tropical Storm Cindy. Check back often for updates.
Autauga County
County Roads 41 and 59
Covington County -
Bushy Branch Road
Bass Bridge Road at Bridge Rowell Road
Union Road from Raines Road to Booth Road
County Road 40 from CR 22 to SR 52
Perry Store Road (CR 22) has one lane closed
Hogfoot Road
Cravey Bridge Road from Lake Lamar Road to River Bridge
Beavers Road
Montgomery County - No road closures.
