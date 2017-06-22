Alabama officials urge residents to stay weather aware

Gov. Kay Ivey held a news conference to address tropical depression Cindy Thursday afternoon.

Ivey urged Alabamians to remain alert.

"Everybody needs to have heads up, and be alert to the rising water that can affect them in flooding," Ivey said. "Wherever there's water, our citizens need to be careful and cautions, and we all need to be weather alert."

Ivey said the state has been significantly impacted by the storm.

"The first difficult effect we've had was the loss of life of a 10-year-old... Nolan was his first name," continued Governor Ivey. "Our prayers, and our thoughts are certainly with his family," Ivey said.

Alabama EMA Director Art Faulker says they are working with local agencies to assess the impact of the storm.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and work with local officials over the next several weeks to determine the extent of damage from the flooding and the heavy rains in the state, and we will see every area that has been impacted," Faulkner said.

Cindy was downgraded from a tropical storm to a tropical depression on Thursday afternoon, but that doesn't mean Alabama is in the clear.

Ahead of the storm on Tuesday, Ivey declared a statewide state of emergency.

Ivey concluded her speech by assuring citizens that Alabama is prepared.

