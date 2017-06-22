Alabama officials urge residents to stay weather aware

A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.More >>
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causes flooding in some places.More >>
If college is supposed to be the best time of your life, then Avery Leilani's mom is living her BEST life.More >>
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
A former Alabama legislator is pleading guilty to taking bribes from a lawyer and a coal company executive to oppose adding Birmingham area neighborhoods to an EPA Superfund site.More >>
We're reaching out to county emergency management offices to determine which roads are closed due to severe weather brought on by Tropical Storm Cindy. Check back often for updates.More >>
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.More >>
Most of central Alabama is under a tornado watch until 10 p.m.More >>
Canadian man remains in custody in stabbing of Michigan airport police officer; suspect accused of shouting 'Allahu akbar' before the incident that is being investigating as act of terrorism.More >>
There are multiple reports of damage from folks in west Jefferson County, Alabama after a possible tornado touched down near Fairfield as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy passed through Thursday afternoon.More >>
There are currently 720 customers without service in the Perryville area outside of Selma, according to Alabama Power.More >>
On Tuesday Gov. Kay Ivey in a press conference declared a statewide state of emergency to prepare for what was "sure to come."More >>
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causes flooding in some places.More >>
