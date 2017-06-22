Gov. Ivey addresses Tropical Depression Cindy

On Tuesday Gov. Kay Ivey in a press conference declared a statewide state of emergency to prepare for what was "sure to come."

"Here in Alabama, we have been significantly impacted by the effects of Cindy," said Ivey. "The first difficult effect we've had was the loss of life of a 10-year-old... Nolan was his first name," Ivey continued. "Our prayers, and our thoughts are certainly with his family."

Cindy was downgraded from a tropical storm to a tropical depression on Thursday afternoon, but that doesn't mean Alabama is in the clear.

According to the National Weather Service offices in Alabama, the state is expected to experience heavy rain and flooding over the next few days.

"Everybody needs to have heads up, and be alert to the rising water that can affect them in flooding," Ivey said. "Wherever there's water, our citizens need to be careful and cautious, and we all need to be weather alert."

The governor concluded her speech by assuring citizens that Alabama is prepared.

