Former legislator charged with accepting bribes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A former Alabama legislator is pleading guilty to taking bribes from a lawyer and a coal company executive to oppose adding Birmingham area neighborhoods to an EPA Superfund site.

Former Rep. Oliver Robinson agreed Thursday to plead guilty to conspiracy, bribery and honest services wire fraud.

Federal prosecutors said Robinson took a contract with a law firm as a reward for using his position to oppose EPA's prioritization and expansion of a north Birmingham EPA Superfund site.

Acting U.S. Attorney Robert O. Posey said Robinson "betrayed his community to advocate for those who polluted their neighborhoods."

Federal prosecutors did not name the individuals they said bribed Robinson.

Robinson's attorneys said he is "is deeply aware that he has let down the public" and is taking responsibility for his actions.

