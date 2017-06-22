Rainy week delivers problems and blessings in the state

While the rains that began Father's Day weekend have caused problems, they were also quite beneficial in a way that affects everyone.

Alabama foresters are feeling good this week as most of the state continues to get a pretty good drenching. No drought worries for now. Far beneath the ground, the watershed is getting replenished. How could it not? 7 to 9 inches of rain fell on Sunday alone. Tropical Depression "Cindy" has added to that with at least two days of the wet stuff and counting.

Still, you cannot discount the headaches. A massive tree fell near the Rockford Baptist Church in Coosa County.

Rockford resident Tina Self Fuller provided compelling phone video to WSFA of the huge pecan tree toppled over not by wind but too much rain.

Closer to home, Autauga County Commissioner Larry Stoudemire is a member of the New Jericho Missionary Baptist Church on County Road 27, a church that flooded for the second time in just 5 days.

"We're very disappointed. I just wished we could get this stopped. I know the members are frustrated. The pastor is frustrated," said Stoudemire.

Stoudemire says he will make a serious push for the congregation to move to higher ground.

The list of road closures or damaged roads is growing. A part of County Road 41 is closed thanks to Cindy washing away part of the shoulder.

"Coming out of the drought will help us come out of this situation and hopefully we won't have as many wildfires we had last year," said Alabama forester Brian Frederick.

A mixed bag for sure when it comes to the pros and cons of all this water in just a short of amount of time. 'Tis the season of summertime storms in the tropics.

Including County Road 41, Autauga County Roads 59 and Alternate 59 remain closed. Prattville police are also asking people to stay away from Golson Road off Highway 82 near Allenville Road.

