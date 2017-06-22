Montgomery fire units respond to house fire

A home on Clifford Laws Drive in Montgomery caught fire Thursday.

According to Montgomery Fire/Rescue, units responded to the fire in the 600 block of Clifford Laws Dr. (King Hill). Upon arrival, the units saw flames coming from the rear of the single story home.

MFR crews attacked the fire from the inside, but they were forced to pull out due to the volume of the flames. Once the fire was knocked down, crews went back inside to extinguish the flames.

The home occupants made it out of the home before crews arrived. There were no injuries to civilians or fire units.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

