Chick-fil-A employee sells over 1,000 cookies for challenge

A Prattville man is getting some sales experience with chocolate chip cookies.

Brad Green works at Chick-fil-A in Prattville and requested a challenge from management and he certainly got one. Green's goal Thursday was to sell 1,000 chocolate chip cookies. By 11:30 a.m., Green had sold 700. By 3:30 Thursday afternoon, Green had sold more than 1,100 cookies.

"I wasn't really trying to prove anything. This is fun for me. I found out when I started doing this that sales is a kind of calling for me. I'd like to think I am pretty good at it," Green said, who is only 20 years old.

Green wants to run his own Chick-fil-A franchise one day.

For his efforts, Chick-fil-A will pay Green .25 for every chocolate cookie he sold today. That's a pretty tasty reward.

