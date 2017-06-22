Montgomery man accused of torturing dogs

A Montgomery man has been indicted after humane officers say he severely beat his dogs in the backyard of his home, including with the handle of an axe.

Horace Lee Thomas, 60, was arrested Wednesday after a Montgomery County grand jury found he "intentionally tortured" a dog with a blunt object at his home on Chestnut Street, not far off of Highland Avenue.

"In September of last year, the Humane Officer Division received several calls in relation to Mr. Thomas stating that he was injuring his dogs. He was hitting them with an ax handle and they had multiple injuries," said Montgomery County Humane Officer Robert Bryant.

Authorities responded to the home and removed three dogs from the property. They were taken to a veterinarian for evaluation.

According to Bryant, after exams, tests, ultrasounds, and x-rays, the vet's office found evidence that the animals suffered "many traumatic events."

They had broken and missing teeth, broken ribs, broken ankles, puncture wounds and lacerations, and deep bruising and scarring. All three dogs were heavily infested with fleas.

It's believed they suffered repeated beatings at the hands of their former owner, officials said.

Two of the dogs were eventually adopted and the third is being cared for and treated at the Montgomery Humane Society.

The case was turned over to a grand jury and an indictment was handed down last week.

Thomas has been charged with Dog/Cat Cruelty First Degree, which is a felony.

