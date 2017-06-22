FIRST ALERT ROAD REPORT: Dozier Road near Toll Bridge closed due to traffic crash, alternate routes suggested

Due to a traffic accident, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says Dozier Road near the Toll Bridge has been closed.

The MSCO is also suggesting alternate routes.

Brenson Branch Road is an option for those traveling on Peach Church Road.

Rifle Range Road from Brenson Branch Road is also an option for those traveling on Dozier Road near Bresnon Branch Road.

More Updates to come.

