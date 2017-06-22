AL politicians react to new healthcare bill

Alabama officials at home and in Washington reacted Thursday to the release of the U.S. Senate's proposed legislation to repeal Obamacare.

U.S. Representative Martha Roby (R-AL) released the following statement Thursday:

“We are taking a look at the Senate bill right now. The good news is they have a bill, and we look forward to the Senate passing their legislation so we can begin reconciling the differences with what we passed in May. “Obamacare is crumbling all around us. Costs are skyrocketing and providers are fleeing the market. We have to repeal Obamacare and replace it with a health care system that lowers costs, increases access, and isn’t run by the government. “This is a serious issue for me because my constituents are being hurt by Obamacare. Premiums in Alabama have risen by more than 200 percent since Obamacare was implemented. That’s more than any other state in the country. I hope the House and Senate can eventually come to an agreement on final legislation and send an Obamacare repeal bill to the President’s desk.”

Likewise, Republican Judge Roy Moore issued a similar statement Thursday:

“As I stated over a month ago, I will oppose any bill that does not fully repeal Obamacare. We knew from day one that the concept of Obamacare was doomed to fail just as socialized medicine has failed in every country where it has been implemented. “Majority Leader McConnell and the Senate Republicans should not hoodwink the American people into thinking that Obamacare has been repealed by doing it in name only. We need to keep our word to the people who elected us last November. “Federal intrusion into our healthcare system has reduced choices for consumers, lowered our quality of care, and has set our nation on a course to bankruptcy.

“The Senate should put forth a plan to repeal Obamacare and also repeal the McCarren-Ferguson Act of 1945. There is no place for the federal government to regulate private insurance plans. “If we truly wanted to improve the system of healthcare insurance in this country, we should permit insurance companies to sell policies across state lines and encourage the creation of larger pools of coverage that would address the unique health issues faced by every individual. “America’s healthcare system is the best in the world for a reason: free enterprise. Private sector competition improves consumer choice, quality of service, and innovation in every part of our economy. There is never a time to reject the time-tested power of freedom to improve life for everyone.”

The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation in May to repeal and replace Obamacare, setting the stage for Republicans to make a push for the same results in the Senate.

