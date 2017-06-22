Covington County sirens experiencing malfunctions

The Covington Co. EMA is working on solutions to address three malfunctioning sirens.

The county EMA says that the sirens may or may not sound.

In the meantime, the county EMA is urging people to have other ways of finding alerts through National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather radios or alternative media outlets.

The three sirens are at these locations:

12136 Lavon Shaddix Lane on U.S. 84 W at DOT offices

1709 Pioneer Dr off E 3 Notch behind LBWCC Campus

1000 S Three Notch St. at the Western Bypass close to Old Mexico

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.