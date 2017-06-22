Covington County sirens experiencing malfunctions

A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.More >>
French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product...More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
Look who's back, back again. Sexy's back - tell a friend. A couple week's after she went viral while trying out the 3 Second Brow, Kristen Hampton is back with another beauty product testing video.More >>
There are multiple reports of damage from folks in west Jefferson County, Alabama after a possible tornado touched down near Fairfield as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy passed through Thursday afternoon.More >>
A former Alabama legislator is pleading guilty to taking bribes from a lawyer and a coal company executive to oppose adding Birmingham area neighborhoods to an EPA Superfund site.More >>
There are multiple reports of damage from folks in west Jefferson County, Alabama after a possible tornado touched down near Fairfield as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy passed through Thursday afternoon.More >>
Alabama officials at home and in Washington reacted Thursday to the release of the U.S. Senate's proposed legislation to repeal Obamacare.More >>
While the rains that began Father's Day weekend have caused problems, they were also quite beneficial in a way that affects everyone.More >>
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.More >>
The Philadelphia 76ers have put the next phase of The Process in the hands of Washington guard Markelle Fultz.More >>
Dining out? Check out this week's food inspection scores.More >>
Montgomery county health inspectors visit restaurants every week. And every Thursday the 12 News Defenders bring you their findings.More >>
Canadian man remains in custody in stabbing of Michigan airport police officer; suspect accused of shouting 'Allahu akbar' before the incident that is being investigating as act of terrorism.More >>
Most of central Alabama is under a tornado watch until 10 p.m.More >>
