Covington County sirens experiencing malfunctions - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Covington County sirens experiencing malfunctions

By Jahmal Kennedy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Covington County EMA) (Source: Covington County EMA)
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL (WSFA) -

The Covington Co. EMA is working on solutions to address three malfunctioning sirens.

The county EMA says that the sirens may or may not sound. 

In the meantime, the county EMA is urging people to have other ways of finding alerts through National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather radios or alternative media outlets. 

The three sirens are at these locations:

  • 12136 Lavon Shaddix Lane on U.S. 84 W at DOT offices
  • 1709 Pioneer Dr off E 3 Notch behind LBWCC Campus
  • 1000 S Three Notch St. at the Western Bypass close to Old Mexico

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly