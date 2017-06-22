Future Masters tees off in Dothan

The first round of the 15- to 18-year-old age group at the Future Masters Golf Tournament got started Thursday at the Dothan Country Club.

After several inches of rain the last couple of days, the conditions were not perfect for the golfers, but many said it had dried up tremendously since their practice rounds on Wednesday.

Several Wiregrass players are in the field looking for their shot at the prized blue jacket.

One of those players in Houston Academy's Hal Dove. Dove tied for ninth in last year's tournament and is hoping that he is able to see his name at the top of the leader board come Saturday.

Dove showed a 3-over in the first round and knows he needs a low score on Friday to get his way back into contention.

"You're going to have to go low to get yourself back into position to get you going into Saturday, but hopefully conditions will be a little better tomorrow," said Dove. "I think it will be dried out a little more. It's going to be a little work but I think we can do it. It'll be a fun round."

Dove tees off in the second round on Friday at 1:33 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.